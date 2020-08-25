Rallies for Tianna Arata and Dan Dow planned in SLO

August 24, 2020

As civil unrest again spikes in the United States, rallies in support of both protester Tianna Arata and SLO County District Attorney Dan Dow are set to take place this week in San Luis Obispo.

Tianna Arata, who has not appeared at public demonstrations since her July 21 arrest, is expected to appear along with her mother Michelle Arata on the steps of the San Luis Obispo courthouse at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Supporters of Arata, including Mindbody founder Rick Stollmeyer, are planning to hold both a press conference and a rally as they continue to demand that Dow not file charges against her.

At 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, supporters of Dow and local law enforcement are expected to likewise stage a rally on the courthouse steps. A Facebook post promoting the event shared by the SLO County Republican Party states Erik Gorham and Amanda Hawkins are organizing the rally.

Dow has not yet announced whether or not the DA’s office will charge Arata over her involvement in the July 21 protest in which she led protesters onto Highway 101, and in one case, shattered the rear window of a car.

Meanwhile, civil unrest is again spiking across much of the country. On Sunday, police in Kenosha, Wisconsin shot a black man, Jacob Blake, multiple times in the back, prompting rioting in the midwestern city.

Also over the weekend, violent clashes broke out between right and left-wing groups in Portland. Likewise, brawls broke out at a Beverly Hills rally in support of President Donald Trump, which drew a crowd of Black Lives Matter-affiliated protesters who ended up fighting with Trump supporters.

