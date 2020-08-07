Front Page  »  

SLO County Supervisor Adam Hill dead, suspected suicide

August 6, 2020

Supervisor Adam Hill

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill was found dead in his home Thursday afternoon from a gunshot wound.

A 911 caller reported hearing a gunshot at Hill’s Pismo Beach home Thursday afternoon. Officers arrived to find Hill dead, a suspected suicide.

In March, Hill attempted suicide, just hours after FBI agents raided his office at the County Government Center and his home.

Hill checked into a residential mental health facility in July. He returned to work on Monday.

Paso_citizen

Not what I would have wanted. I would have preferred to have the investigation go forth and show everybody just what type of person he really was.

Almost guaranteed that he knew that the FBI had some very incriminating evidence on him and was building a strong case. His ego or something in his DNA could not accept the reality of this; so he took the only way out that would keep him from being totally humiliated.

Too bad. But he was not alone – others were involved and hopefully the investigation will bear that out. Yes, politics can be tough – but only when you put yourself and/or your cronies ahead of the citizens you were elected to serve.


08/06/2020 7:59 pm
aye-caramba

This is profoundly sad on all levels . The public arena is brutal , horrid and vile . Regardless of his politics , he was a person in horrible pain . You’re out of pain now . Rest In Peace .


08/06/2020 7:28 pm
bischbubba

I pray for peace for his family. Despite what he did or didn’t do, they don’t deserve this grief.


08/06/2020 7:26 pm
Jorge Estrada

He should have been removed from his seat a long time ago, his suicidal maniac behavior should have been enough reason to save him from himself. Allowing him to die on the job was as selfish as his exit. The FBI should continue and provide their results to the public. R.I.P. Mr. Hill


08/06/2020 7:03 pm
Laughlines

I never agreed with him on anything,

I thought he was terrible politically, but this is sad. Nothing to gloat about here, a human being chose a permanent solution to a temporary problem.


08/06/2020 6:46 pm
shishkabob141

While I did not like Hill, I am sad for his family.

I would have liked to have seen him held accountable for his misdeeds and criminal behavior.


08/06/2020 6:44 pm
