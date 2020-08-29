SLO County supervisor’s Zoom meeting goes boom-boom

August 29, 2020

By KAREN VELIE

What happens when a naked man Zoom bombs a meeting held by San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson? The meeting ends early, women claim they were sexually assaulted, and pussy hats are ordered.

During an Aug. 26, Zoom meeting Gibson hosted to discuss issues in Los Osos, a hacker took over an attendee’s tile and switching it to a video of a naked man masturbating while a voice asked ‘grampa not to do that on the TV.’ In the background, Gibson yelled for someone to “turn it off.”

Several female attendees, including Becky McFarland, voiced concerns about the county’s ability to host secure meetings and Gibson’s handling of the Zoom bomber.

“Your apparent ineptitude led to the public humiliation of our group leader Emily Miggins … by a naked, disgusting, pervert, hacking our conversation and playing whack-a-ding-dong, in full view of community leaders and senior citizens,” McFarland wrote in an email to Gibson. “Worse than not knowing how to make the meeting secure, was your lack of apology as a man, to Emily, and members who were called out by name, and basically sexually assaulted online.

“So now all of us who attended your meeting, including the men, are official members of the “Me Too Movement,” McFarland added. “Thanks. I was never into pussy hats, but I went on Amazon to order some for me and my besties in the group.”

Already irritated with Gibson over his handling of homelessness and fire safety issues during the pandemic, several women used the Zoom meeting fiasco to question Gibson’s treatment of women.

“Throughout our community you are known as a man who talks over women and disbelieves what they tell you, what they have heard with their own ears and seen with their own eyes,” McFarland wrote in the email. “We are tired of your bullshit. Forgive my language (I will repent in my prayers tonight, I am sure Jesus will understand). Come to think of it, the bombers display yesterday is how I think you feel about our town and our concerns. We are tired of being told ‘Bruce only thinks linearly,’ so you have to lay out your case carefully so he understands.”

