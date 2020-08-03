Front Page  »  

SLO protesters target Giuseppe’s restaurant over political donation

August 3, 2020

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Black Lives Matter protesters gathered and chanted outside downtown San Luis Obispo restaurants where people were dining outdoors on Friday, specifically targeting Giuseppe’s Italian Restaurant over its past support of Sheriff Ian Parkinson.

“Hey hey, ho ho. Ian Parkinson’s got to go,” protesters chanted while lined up on Monterey Street across from Giuseppe’s, as well as Finney’s restaurant and other downtown businesses. Other chants included “black lives matter” and “out of the shops and into the streets.”

Protesters made use of at least one bullhorn while standing in a line on the sidewalk and chanting. The protesters could be heard loudly from where people were eating and drinking in the new coronavirus-driven outdoor dining setup on Monterey Street.

Outdoor dining on Monterey Street with protesters lined up on the sidewalk in the background

Local Black Lives Matter activists have taken aim at Parkinson over recent comments he has made, including a statement that he does not believe systemic racism exists in SLO County. In March 2018, while running for reelection, Parkinson received a $3,384 campaign contribution from Giuseppe’s Italian Restaurant.

Support for the protesters is waning, as people question their lack of support for the civil rights of others. Protest organizers have accused business owners who boarded up their businesses or who have supported those with differing views of being racists.

A regular supporter of peaceful protests, KVEC radio host Dave Congalton questioned the protesters’ rationale for targeting a business because the owner donated to Parkinson two years before the sheriff’s alleged contentious comment.

“100 to 150 protestors lined up this afternoon across from Giuseppe’s, singling out my favorite downtown restaurant because Joe donated to Sheriff Parkinson’s campaign, Congalton posted on Facebook. “Note to protestors: Joe DiFronzo has done more for this community in the last 30 years than all of you combined. You get to protest. He gets to donate to campaigns. Freedom of Speech and Freedom of Expression come in many forms!”

Previously, protesters marched by people dining outdoors on Monterey Street during the July 21 protest that culminated with two arrests. Led by Tianna Arata, who was one of the individuals arrested, protesters chanted “f**k your comfort” while marching next to and through the outdoor dining area where people were seated.

Protesters marching through the outdoor dining area on July 21 while chanting “f88k your comfort”


oldcayucan

This is why my kid will not to go to Poly. I’m a Poly grad and not really proud of it anymore. These kids have been brainwashed. Heidi H . and her band need to leave town!


Vote Up53Vote Down 
08/03/2020 3:18 pm
oldcayucan

Lastly, I will see you at Giuseppe’s this Friday 5pm . Lets pack the dam house! Support Joe!


Vote Up35Vote Down 
08/03/2020 3:52 pm
womanwhohasbeenthere

Italian Lives Matter!


Vote Up28Vote Down 
08/03/2020 4:37 pm
all ways write

I will be boycotting all BLM supporting businesses. These protesters are sour grape crybabies.


Get woke go broke.


Vote Up53Vote Down 
08/03/2020 3:13 pm
oldcayucan

I will join you. List the names of the businesses we need to boycott. Lets give them a taste of there own medicine!


Vote Up37Vote Down 
08/03/2020 3:43 pm
Reality Check

The only way to curb these rioters is to take a strong stand against their disruptive and illegal activities. They need to be held to account. They must have a legal gathering permit with the proper insurance naming the City and County as ‘additional insured”. The first “protester” to step off the curb and onto the streets or highway, needs to be immediately arrested and jailed. Rioters yell vulgarities and threaten others; protesters carry a sign and march in a mannerly fashion. The rioters think their rights have been compromised, but what they are doing is denying the rights of others to peacefully have a meal, drive to work, or shop.These rioters are causing physical harm through intimidation as in the case of the child showered in glass and the woman in labor who was denied passage on a public highway . Now they are depriving legal businesses the ability to conduct business by creating a hostile environment. Wake up people, start enforcing the law against these mobs of bored, privileged ____fill in the blank___ rioters!


Vote Up69Vote Down 
08/03/2020 2:28 pm
