16-year-old boy falls off cliff near Cayucos

September 20, 2020

Cal Fire personnel rescued a teen who fell off a cliff northwest of Cayucos near Highway 1 and N. Ocean Avenue on Saturday evening.

At about 8 p.m., a caller reported the 16-year-old teen had fallen, according to Cal Fire. The teen fell about 20 feet at the Estero Bluffs and suffered a broken leg.



After a rescue crew hoisted up the teen, emergency responders transported him to a local hospital.

It is unclear what caused him to fall off the cliff.

