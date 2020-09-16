16-year-old boy falls off cliff near Cayucos
September 20, 2020
Cal Fire personnel rescued a teen who fell off a cliff northwest of Cayucos near Highway 1 and N. Ocean Avenue on Saturday evening.
At about 8 p.m., a caller reported the 16-year-old teen had fallen, according to Cal Fire. The teen fell about 20 feet at the Estero Bluffs and suffered a broken leg.
After a rescue crew hoisted up the teen, emergency responders transported him to a local hospital.
It is unclear what caused him to fall off the cliff.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines