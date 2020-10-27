One person killed in four-car pileup in Paso Robles
October 27, 2020
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
One person was killed in a four-vehicle collision on Highway 101 in Paso Robles on Monday evening. [KSBY]
Shortly before 7 p.m., a driver attempted to change lanes just south of the Spring Street onramp on southbound Highway 101 and rear-ended a vehicle. The crash led to a four-car pileup.
The driver of the vehicle that was struck first in the collision died at the scene. The conditions of the remaining drivers and passengers are currently unavailable.
Officials have yet to release the identity of the victim. Authorities temporarily closed a section of the southbound highway following the crash.
