SLO County Supervisor Hill died from cocaine and antidepressants

October 1, 2020

By CCN STAFF

Investigators have determined San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill committed suicide through an overdose of cocaine and amitriptyline — an antidepressant, according to a county employee. The final coroner’s report should be available to the public in the next few weeks.

For years, critics questioned if Hill’s erratic behavior was linked to substance abuse.

In March, Hill attempted suicide, just hours after FBI agents raided his office at the County Government Center, his home in Shell Beach and the home of marijuana mogul Helios Dayspring. One of Dayspring’s former employees said he used to deliver complimentary pot, worth $300 to $400, to Hill’s home.

Hill checked into a residential mental health facility in July. He returned to work on Aug. 3.

Hill was found dead in his home on Aug. 6, shortly after he learned his administrative assistant had accused him of sexual misconduct. The Board of Supervisors was scheduled to discuss her claim at a closed session meeting on Aug. 11.

County administrators are investigating the allegations, which could lead to a financial settlement for Nicole Nix, Hill’s former administrative assistant.

Loading...