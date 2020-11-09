Front Page  »  

Antagonist injures several drivers during Trump rally in Santa Maria

November 9, 2020

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A man who had been antagonizing supporters of President Donald Trump as they drove through Santa Maria was cited after he caused a three-car collision in the middle of the vehicle parade on Sunday. [KSBY]

A group of Trump supporters held a “stop the steal” vehicle parade that went through Templeton, Atascadero, the Five Cities and Santa Maria. In the northern Santa Barbara County city, the 20-year-old Santa Maria man antagonized Trump supporters and threw objects at them.

Shortly after 2 p.m., the currently unnamed assailant drove a vehicle into the intersection of Stowell Road and Speed Street without yielding, crossed through the Trump parade and collided with a vehicle headed in the opposite direction, which rolled onto it side and was then hit by a third car.

Emergency personnel transported the two drivers involved in the secondary collision to a hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries. Neither was in critical condition.

Following the crash, the 20-year-old Santa Maria man tried to flee the scene, but bystanders held him down until officers arrived. When police arrived, they cited the man for reckless driving causing injury.

The Santa Maria man did not suffer any injuries during the incident.


Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
FoxtrotYankee

David Medzyk strikes again.


11/09/2020 8:52 pm
derasmus

Another “mostly peaceful protestor.”


Wonder if he was wearing a mask.


11/09/2020 5:53 pm
shishkabob141

Who says there’s no such thing as TDS?

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Wn8EoPDGJ5E


11/09/2020 5:30 pm
shelworth

Wait, he rammed another vehicle so hard it “Rolled over” injuring two people and all he got was a citation? Why not attempted murder? Assault with a deadly weapon? I guess it’s open season on anyone who supported President Trump!


11/09/2020 5:16 pm
commonsenseguy

Another moron like the coward in Santa Barbara. They’re probably related. I hope that he does time for this, and gets sued by the driver’s of the other vehicles. Only a intolerant and hateful person would do such a thing. Kind of fits the leftist motto does it not?


11/09/2020 5:10 pm
Slosum

This will be portrayed in the media as Trump’s fault. No one trusts them anymore…. as well they shouldn’t. There is more to come.


11/09/2020 1:47 pm
