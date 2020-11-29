Teen charged with murder in killing of elderly woman in Arroyo Grande

November 28, 2020

A Fresno teen is charged with killing a 77-year-old woman at her home in rural Arroyo Grande on Friday afternoon.

While responding to reports of a possible trespass at a home on the 2000 block of Chamisal Lane, deputies found the body of Jeanine Vore, the victim of an apparent homicide.

San Luis Obispo County sheriff deputies then issued a “be on the lookout” for 18-year-old Kayonie Eliaz Mendibles, who was spotted leaving Vore’s home.

Approximately four hours later, deputies arrested Mendibles near the intersection of Fair Oaks Avenue and Halcyon Road and booked him into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area of Chamisal Lane on Friday evening, and who believes they saw Mendibles, to contact the SLO County Sheriff’s Office at (805) 781-4550.

