What does curfew mean for SLO County residents?

November 20, 2020

In response to a sharp increase in coronavirus cases, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered a curfew for all counties in the purple tier, including San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

The 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew begins Saturday. During curfew hours, people are prohibited from spending time with those from other households, “except for activities associated with the operation, maintenance, or usage of critical infrastructure.”

Can I leave my home during curfew?

Yes, people can leave their homes or lodgings alone or with people they live with. They, however, are prohibited from socializing with people from other households during curfew. The primary goal of the curfew is to curtail evening social gatherings where people are less likely to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

Can restaurants serve food during curfew?

While outdoor dining must close at 10 p.m., restaurants can continue to sell takeout food and make deliveries after 10 p.m.

Can stores stay open during curfew?

Yes, businesses considered critical infrastructure, including groceries, pharmacies, convenience stores, and other retail businesses that sells food, beverages or animal food, can remain open.

What about homeless people?

The order does not apply to homeless individuals.

When does the curfew end?

The order is scheduled to expire on Dec. 21, but may be extended or revised as needed.

The SLO County Sheriff’s Department released the following statement following Gov. Newsom’s order:

“In response to the Governor’s curfew order, the Sheriff’s Office will continue its mission to focus on significant criminal matters. Deputies will not be making traffic/pedestrian stops to determine the comings and going of citizens during those stated hours. However, the Sheriff’s Office will take appropriate action on large egregious gatherings flaunting the curfew mandate. Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office will continue its protocols, like we have with the business community, to ask for voluntary compliance when dealing with these matters.”

New coronavirus cases in California

