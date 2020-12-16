Front Page  »  

California orders 5,000 body bags and refrigeration trucks on standby

December 16, 2020

Gov. Gavin Newsom

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday the state had ordered 5,000 more body bags and placed dozens of refrigerated trucks on standby as the state set a record for daily deaths from the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, 290 people in California died from the coronavirus. The seven day average daily death toll went from 41 on Nov. 15 to 173 on Dec. 15.

The 5,000 newly purchased body bags are being distributed primarily to Los Angeles and San Diego counties. As of Tuesday evening, 8,431 individuals in Los Angelos County have died from the coronavirus and 1,194 in San Diego County.

In addition, the state has placed dozens of refrigerated storage units on standby.

“This is a deadly disease, and we need to be mindful of where we are,” Newsom said. “We are not at the finish line yet.”


Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
scott_giles

I wonder if there are not enough morticians?


I wonder if there is not enough money to pay the morticians?


I wonder if there are not enough burial plots?


I wonder if the covid bodies are contagious?


I wonder


12/16/2020


12/16/2020 3:27 pm
MrYan

…about zombies?


Just a guess.


12/16/2020 3:34 pm
Jorge Estrada

So we talk about body bags and the new expensive drugs to be deployed. I suspect after the money has been spent we’ll be taking about other remedies that already exist but have been hushed for the COVID plan. What was that last drug for malaria that was squelched and now it’s ok? Oh, what about that drug for parasites in animals that is cheap, ok for people and stopped sars? Just asking


12/16/2020 2:11 pm
