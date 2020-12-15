Vaccinations to begin in SLO County, coronavirus cases surge
December 14, 2020
In a matter of days, health care workers will be the first in San Luis Obispo County to receive coronavirus vaccinations, according to the SLO County Health Department. The county is awaiting a delivery of 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Later in the month, two different coronavirus vaccines will be made available to long-term care facility residents and staff. In the next phase, other essential workers and anyone who has high-risk medical conditions or is over the age of 65 should have access to the vaccine.
“The ultimate goal is for everyone to be able to easily get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as large quantities are available, but until then we are going to distribute the limited supply we have to the highest-risk individuals this year,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, SLO County’s health officer. “As more supply becomes available, more people in our community will have the opportunity to get vaccinated.”
During the past three days, SLO County reported 259 new coronavirus cases. Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo lead with 42 new cases each, followed by CMC with 37, Atascadero with 27 and Arroyo Grande with 23.
Of the 7,711 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 6,325 individuals have recovered, and 46 have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 29 people in the hospital — eight in the intensive care unit, and 1,303 recuperating at home.
Cases by city:
Paso Robles — 1,838
San Luis Obispo — 1,697
Atascadero — 697
Nipomo — 551
Arroyo Grande — 541
CMC inmates, SLO County numbers — 414
Cal Poly residents — 256
Grover Beach — 283
San Miguel — 248
Templeton — 245
Oceano — 235
Los Osos — 136
Morro Bay — 131
Pismo Beach — 119
Shandon — 73
Santa Margarita — 57
Cambria — 52
Creston — 38
Ash-patients — 25
Cayucos — 28
Avila Beach — 13
San Simeon — 7
Other county cases where location has not yet been determined — 29
As of Monday evening, there have been 1,617,823 positive cases, and 21,187 deaths in California.
Currently, more than 16,942,822 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 308,089 have died.
In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 73,190,421 cases with 1,627,900 dead.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines