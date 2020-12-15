Vaccinations to begin in SLO County, coronavirus cases surge

December 14, 2020

In a matter of days, health care workers will be the first in San Luis Obispo County to receive coronavirus vaccinations, according to the SLO County Health Department. The county is awaiting a delivery of 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Later in the month, two different coronavirus vaccines will be made available to long-term care facility residents and staff. In the next phase, other essential workers and anyone who has high-risk medical conditions or is over the age of 65 should have access to the vaccine.

“The ultimate goal is for everyone to be able to easily get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as large quantities are available, but until then we are going to distribute the limited supply we have to the highest-risk individuals this year,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, SLO County’s health officer. “As more supply becomes available, more people in our community will have the opportunity to get vaccinated.”

During the past three days, SLO County reported 259 new coronavirus cases. Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo lead with 42 new cases each, followed by CMC with 37, Atascadero with 27 and Arroyo Grande with 23.

Of the 7,711 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 6,325 individuals have recovered, and 46 have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 29 people in the hospital — eight in the intensive care unit, and 1,303 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 1,838

San Luis Obispo — 1,697

Atascadero — 697

Nipomo — 551

Arroyo Grande — 541

CMC inmates, SLO County numbers — 414

Cal Poly residents — 256

Grover Beach — 283

San Miguel — 248

Templeton — 245

Oceano — 235

Los Osos — 136

Morro Bay — 131

Pismo Beach — 119

Shandon — 73

Santa Margarita — 57

Cambria — 52

Creston — 38

Ash-patients — 25

Cayucos — 28

Avila Beach — 13

San Simeon — 7

Other county cases where location has not yet been determined — 29

As of Monday evening, there have been 1,617,823 positive cases, and 21,187 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 16,942,822 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 308,089 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 73,190,421 cases with 1,627,900 dead.

