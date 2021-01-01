SLO and Santa Barbara counties set records for new coronavirus cases

January 1, 2021

San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties set records for new coronavirus cases on Friday, according to data the California Department of Public Health released Saturday afternoon.

San Luis Obispo labs reported 356 positive case results on Friday, while Santa Barbara County labs posted 409 and three deaths. On Dec. 14, Santa Barbara County set a previous record of 338 new cases. A day later, on Dec. 25, SLO County labs reported 283 new coronavirus cases, the previous record.

Since Nov. 12, the number of new COVID-19 cases in California increased rapidly until Dec. 15 when it peaked at 53,711 reported cases in a day. Since then, there has been a slight decline in new cases reported in the state.

On New Years Eve, 585 people in California died from the virus, a new record.

In SLO County, there have been 10,846 confirmed coronavirus cases and 82 deaths. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 60 people in the hospital — 13 in the intensive care unit.

Cases by area, these numbers are from SLO County’s delayed reporting:

Paso Robles — 2,307

San Luis Obispo — 2,172

Atascadero — 919

CMC inmates, SLO County numbers — 769

Arroyo Grande — 753

Nipomo — 6708

Grover Beach — 431

Oceano — 359

Templeton — 314

San Miguel — 289

Cal Poly residents — 256

Los Osos — 216

Morro Bay — 204

Pismo Beach — 158

Ash-patients — 130

Shandon — 90

Santa Margarita — 85

Cambria — 72

Creston — 44

Cayucos — 44

Avila Beach — 15

San Simeon — 8

In Santa Barbara County, there have been 17,434 confirmed coronavirus cases and 160 deaths. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 135 people in the hospital — 34 in the intensive care unit.

Cases by area, these numbers are from Santa Barbara County’s reporting:

Santa Maria — 6,452

Santa Barbara — 2,760

Lompoc — 1,831

Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,039

Orcutt — 867

As of Saturday afternoon, there have been 2,292,568 positive cases, and 25,971 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 20,572,813 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 355,935 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 84,281,062 cases with 1,833,407 dead.

