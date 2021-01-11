Ten people died from COVID-19 over the weekend in SLO County
January 11, 2021
With 10 new deaths over the past three days from COVID-19, there are now 111 confirmed deaths in San Luis Obispo County.
During the past three days, 1,158 tested positive for the coronavirus in SLO County, bringing the county’s total to 13,968 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state. The State of California’s website provides more current data than SLO County, which lags behind.
There are 43 SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with 11 in intensive care units.
Cases by area, these numbers are from SLO County’s delayed reporting:
- Paso Robles – 2,807
- San Luis Obispo – 2,589
- California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 1,599
- Atascadero – 1,220
- Arroyo Grande – 1,009
- Nipomo – 952
- Grover Beach – 579
- Oceano – 463
- Templeton – 410
- San Miguel – 353
- Los Osos – 310
- Morro Bay – 277
- Cal Poly (campus residents) – 256
- Pismo Beach – 206
- Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 161
- Shandon – 109
- Cambria – 102
- Santa Margarita – 97
- Creston – 61
- Cayucos – 51
- Avila Beach – 22
- Shell Beach – 12
- San Simeon – 11
In Santa Barbara County, there have been 21,323 confirmed coronavirus cases and 197 deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.
Cases by area, these numbers are from Santa Barbara County’s reporting:
-
- Santa Maria — 7,677
- Santa Barbara — 3,525
- Lompoc — 2,172
- Orcutt — 1,147
- Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,057
As of Monday afternoon, there have been 2,714,667 positive cases, and 30,138 deaths in California.
More than 23,092,197 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 384,713 have died.
In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 91,238,865 cases with 1,951,209 dead.
