Caltrans plans to reopen Highway 1 in early summer

February 25, 2021

Caltrans announced today that repairs of Highway 1 on the Big Sur Coast will begin on March 1, with an estimated reopening in early this summer. Debris flow from the Dolan Fire burn scar washed out a 150-foot section of roadway on Jan, 28, resulting in a full closure.

After assessing the damage, removing debris and making minor repairs, Caltrans plans to reconnect the roadway at Rat Creek with an enhanced fill option, fill the canyon with dirt in a large V-shape and construct a new road on top of the fill.

“Caltrans crews have been onsite since this highway section washed out in the recent storms to assess the damage, and we’re pleased to announce emergency construction begins next week to repair and reconnect the highway,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin. “Highway 1 is an iconic roadway that connects travelers with small businesses on the Central Coast, and we’re focused on restoring travel on this section by early summer.”

Caltrans estimates the repairs will cost $11.5 million, including $5 million in ongoing emergency repairs north of Rat Creek. The contractor is Papich Construction of Arroyo Grande.

All businesses and activities south of Rat Creek in communities including Lucia, Gorda, Treebones, Ragged Point, San Simeon and Cambria are accessible from the south on Highway 1. Similarly, the entire stretch of Highway 1 north of the closure, from Monterey and Carmel to the businesses and recreational facilities of the greater Big Sur area, will be open for business and unaffected by the closure.

