Fire at natural gas platform off Carpinteria extinguished

May 12, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Firefighters extinguished a fire at a natural-gas rig about nine miles off the coast of Carpinteria on Monday morning.

Shortly before 7 a.m., a fire was reported at the non-operational platform. Rescue crews then evacuated 26 crew members working to decommission the platform.

Two workers suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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