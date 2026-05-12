Fire at natural gas platform off Carpinteria extinguished
May 12, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
Firefighters extinguished a fire at a natural-gas rig about nine miles off the coast of Carpinteria on Monday morning.
Shortly before 7 a.m., a fire was reported at the non-operational platform. Rescue crews then evacuated 26 crew members working to decommission the platform.
Two workers suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
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