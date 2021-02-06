Coronavirus deaths in San Luis Obispo County nearing 200

February 5, 2021

There were 95 coronavirus deaths in January in SLO County, surpassing the number of fatalities in 2020. With 17 new deaths during the past four days from COVID-19, there are now 194 locals who have lost their lives to the virus.

The average number of new COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County has fallen to an average of 111 a day, or by 31 percent in seven days.

During the past four days, 443 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in SLO County, bringing the county’s total to 18,058 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state, which provides more current data than SLO County.

There are 45 SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with nine in intensive care units.

Cases by area, these numbers are from SLO County’s delayed reporting:

Paso Robles – 3,606

San Luis Obispo – 3,410

California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,371

Atascadero – 1,687

Nipomo – 1,370

Arroyo Grande – 1,307

Grover Beach – 749

Oceano – 633

Templeton – 545

San Miguel – 452

Los Osos – 430

Morro Bay – 375

Cal Poly (campus residents) – 335

Pismo Beach – 290

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 207

Cambria – 167

Shandon – 134

Santa Margarita – 121

Creston – 77

Cayucos – 65

Avila Beach – 26

San Simeon – 21

Bradley – 7

In Santa Barbara County, there have been 29,564 confirmed coronavirus cases and 334 deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Cases by area, these numbers are from Santa Barbara County’s reporting:

Santa Maria — 10,121 Santa Barbara — 5,395 Lompoc — 3,097 Orcutt — 1,547 Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,079



As of Friday evening, there have been 3,375,571 positive cases, and 43,318 deaths in California.

More than 27,391,589 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 470,310 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 105,391,589 cases with 2,306,868 dead.

