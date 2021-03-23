Two people shot during three shootings in Lompoc

March 23, 2021

Two victims, one of whom is 14 years old, suffered injuries during one of three shootings that occurred in Lompoc last week. [KSBY]

Last Tuesday evening, a 25-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy were injured in a shooting in the 700 block of North E Street. The two victims received treatment for their injuries and were later released.

Shootings then occurred on Wednesday in the 400 block of North O Street and on Thursday in the 500 block of North L/M alley. Investigators did not locate any victims following the second and third shootings of the week.

Police have not made any arrests in connection to the shootings. It is unclear if investigators have identified any suspects.

