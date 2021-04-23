Black man allegedly beaten during racist attack in Pismo Beach

April 23, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Pismo Beach Beach police are searching for four white males who allegedly assaulted a black man in an unprovoked, racist attack earlier this month.

The city of Pismo Beach learned of the attack on Thursday through a letter to the editor in the Tribune. City officials then contacted the police department to open an investigation and to take the necessary steps to bring justice to the victim, a city news release states.

Detectives have begun collecting video evidence, contacting local businesses and searching for witnesses. Police are attempting to contact the victim and the victim’s family in order to hold the assailants accountable.

“Racism, violence and hate are not welcome in Pismo Beach,” the city says. “Those that violate the community will be found and prosecuted.”

In the letter to the editor, Vallejo resident Ed Atkins said he was celebrating his birthday in Pismo Beach with his daughter and her boyfriend, who is black. Four white racists spotted the mixed-race couple while they were walking at Pomeroy Avenue and Dolliver Street. The white males beat his daughter’s boyfriend bloody and swollen on the sidewalk in front of Brad’s Restaurant, Atkins wrote. [Tribune]

Anyone who has photos, videos or information related to the incident is asked to contact the Pismo Beach Police Department at (805) 773-2208.

