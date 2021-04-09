Deputes accuse Grover Beach man of murdering local activist

April 9, 2021

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson announced Friday the arrest of a Grover Beach man suspected of the brutal murder of 90-year-old Lawrence Albert Bross of Oceano.

On April 8, deputies arrested 41-year-old David James Krause of Grover Beach for second-degree murder, meaning the death was not premeditated. At the time of his arrest, Krause was in jail on charges of vandalism, under the influence of a controlled substance and a parole violation.

Krause has a lengthy criminal history.

On a single day in June 2016, while a felon in possession of a firearm, Krause started a fire, stole a bus and crashed it, burglarized a home, and stole a car and crashed it. As the result of a plea deal, felony charges of arson, possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of a vehicle were dropped.

Krause then pleaded no contest to a felony charge of first-degree residential burglary and two felony counts of theft of a vehicle with prior convictions and was sentenced to six years in prison.

On Jan. 24, 2019, one of Bross’ neighbors found his body in his home on the 1400 block of Strand Way in Oceano. He had been beaten and stabbed.

After an extensive investigation, Detectives were able to identify Krause as a suspect in this case. Detectives conducted significant laboratory followup which resulted in DNA which clearly identified Krause.

Investigators are not disclosing a motive for the brutal murder, while noting Krause and Bross had met before.

Bross, a longtime Oceano resident and activist, had worked as an educator. Since the early 80s, he worked to stop vehicles from driving on the Oceano dunes in front of neighborhoods.

