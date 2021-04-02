Vehicle bursts in flames near SLO County Sheriff’s Office

April 2, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A station wagon burst into flames on Highway 1 by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Thursday morning.

The vehicle caught on fire shortly before 10 a.m. by the intersection of Highway 1 and Kansas Avenue Cal Fire personnel arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze with help from San Luis Obispo firefighters.

Officials closed one lane of traffic while firefighters tended to the vehicle.

It is unclear what caused the station wagon to catch on fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

