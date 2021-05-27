Templeton man busted for drugs, guns and cash

May 27, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced a drug bust deputies made two weeks ago, along with local and federal officers, in which a Templeton man was caught with large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl.

At about 11:45 a.m. on May 13, Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit detectives, probation officers and Homeland Security Investigations special agents served a warrant a home in the 50 block of Brewer Street in Templeton. During the search, investigators found several types of narcotics, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators seized about five ounces of methamphetamine, valued at $1,000; approximately 8.5 ounces of heroin, valued at $7,500; and 1,000 counterfeit M30 pills containing fentanyl, valued at $10,000. Additionally, investigators confiscated $10,000 in cash and four firearms, one of which was reported stolen in Templeton.

Deputies arrested Domingo Guerrero Jr., 35, for possession of a narcotic controlled substance for sale and possession of a controlled substance for sale. Guerrero is not currently listed as being in San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Sheriff’s officials say the number of drug related deaths, as well as fentanyl overdoses, in SLO County is rising. In 2019, there were 53 drug related deaths in the county, 11 of which were individuals who had fentanyl in their system.

In 2020, SLO County had 88 drug related deaths, including 34 cases in which deceased persons had fentanyl in their systems. Thus far in 2021, there have been 17 drug related deaths, 10 of which have involved fentanyl.

