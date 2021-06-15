New coronavirus cases plummet in SLO and neighboring counties

June 14, 2021

Coronavirus case rates continue to plummet with almost 60% of Californians having received at least one vaccine dose. Currently, 46% of residents are fully vaccinated.

Over the past seven days, San Luis Obispo and neighboring counties have reported similar new coronavirus case rates per 100,000 residents. All county rates, however, vary significantly with no new cases in Sierra, Mono and Alpine counties and nine new cases per 100,000 in Modoc and Lassen counties, according to California Case Statistics.

The average new case rate is 1.8 per 100,000 California residents.

Cornovirus rates by county:

Kern County — 2.3 cases per 100,000

Fresno County — 1.6 cases per 100,000

San Luis Obispo County — 1.6 cases per 100,000

Los Angeles County — 1.4 cases per 100,000

Kings County — 1.4 cases per 100,000

Tulare County — 1.3 cases per 100,000

Ventura County — 1.2 cases per 100,000

Santa Barbara County — 1.2 cases per 100,000

San Benito County — 1.1 cases per 100,000

Monterey County — 0.5 cases per 100,000

During the past seven days, SLO County reported 42 new cases. Of those, Atascadero leads with 10 cases, followed by Paso Robles with eight and San Luis Obispo and Nipomo with six each.

As of Monday afternoon, 21,411 people in SLO County have tested positive for the virus and 261 have died. There are four SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with one in an intensive care unit.

Cases by area:

Paso Robles – 4,203

San Luis Obispo – 4,043

California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,380

Atascadero – 2,063

Nipomo – 1,585

Arroyo Grande – 1,503

Grover Beach – 888

Oceano – 692

Templeton – 669

Cal Poly (campus residents) – 656

San Miguel – 542

Los Osos – 500

Morro Bay – 446

Pismo Beach – 344

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 188

Cambria – 185

Santa Margarita – 153

Shandon – 140

Creston – 89

Cayucos – 71

Avila Beach – 30

San Simeon – 20

There have been 3,803,789 positive cases, and 63,190 deaths in California.

More than 34,325,199 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 615,027 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 176,720,088 cases with 3,820,765 dead.

