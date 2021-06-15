New coronavirus cases plummet in SLO and neighboring counties
June 14, 2021
Coronavirus case rates continue to plummet with almost 60% of Californians having received at least one vaccine dose. Currently, 46% of residents are fully vaccinated.
Over the past seven days, San Luis Obispo and neighboring counties have reported similar new coronavirus case rates per 100,000 residents. All county rates, however, vary significantly with no new cases in Sierra, Mono and Alpine counties and nine new cases per 100,000 in Modoc and Lassen counties, according to California Case Statistics.
The average new case rate is 1.8 per 100,000 California residents.
Cornovirus rates by county:
Kern County — 2.3 cases per 100,000
Fresno County — 1.6 cases per 100,000
San Luis Obispo County — 1.6 cases per 100,000
Los Angeles County — 1.4 cases per 100,000
Kings County — 1.4 cases per 100,000
Tulare County — 1.3 cases per 100,000
Ventura County — 1.2 cases per 100,000
Santa Barbara County — 1.2 cases per 100,000
San Benito County — 1.1 cases per 100,000
Monterey County — 0.5 cases per 100,000
During the past seven days, SLO County reported 42 new cases. Of those, Atascadero leads with 10 cases, followed by Paso Robles with eight and San Luis Obispo and Nipomo with six each.
As of Monday afternoon, 21,411 people in SLO County have tested positive for the virus and 261 have died. There are four SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with one in an intensive care unit.
Cases by area:
- Paso Robles – 4,203
- San Luis Obispo – 4,043
- California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,380
- Atascadero – 2,063
- Nipomo – 1,585
- Arroyo Grande – 1,503
- Grover Beach – 888
- Oceano – 692
- Templeton – 669
- Cal Poly (campus residents) – 656
- San Miguel – 542
- Los Osos – 500
- Morro Bay – 446
- Pismo Beach – 344
- Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 188
- Cambria – 185
- Santa Margarita – 153
- Shandon – 140
- Creston – 89
- Cayucos – 71
- Avila Beach – 30
- San Simeon – 20
There have been 3,803,789 positive cases, and 63,190 deaths in California.
More than 34,325,199 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 615,027 have died.
In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 176,720,088 cases with 3,820,765 dead.
