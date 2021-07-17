Human blood and fibers discovered in Kristin Smart murder case

July 16, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County investigators discovered human blood under the home of Paul Flores’ father in 2021, court records show. They also found fabric fibers in the place where they believe the body of Kristin Smart was buried.

Ground penetrating radar found a 6 foot by four foot anomaly under Ruben Flores’ home in early 2021. Four soil samples taken from the area then tested positive for human blood, records show.

Archeologist Cindy Arrington found staining in the dirt to indicate a body had been put in a hole, a chemical poured over it, the hole filled in and the body moved later.

“This is the exact scenario where someone would dig the hole, put in the body, then re-excavate the hole to remove the body, then fill it back in once the body has been removed,” Arrington told investigators. “The fact that human blood was found should surely be a good indicator that a body was there.”

The soil samples also contained fibers of various colors including red, blue, brown, black and light colored or no color, according to the Sacramento District Attorney’s Office forensic lab. When Kristin Smart was last seen, she was wearing red Puma shoes, black shorts with white stripes and a light grey top.

Ruben Flores’ son Paul Flores is accused of murdering Cal Poly freshman Kristin Smart during an attempted rape in 1996. Charged with accessory after the fact, Ruben Flores is suspected of helping his son with Smart’s body, which prosecutors believe was buried under his porch.

Recently released court records describe evidence prosecutors plan to use in their cases against Ruben and Paul Flores.

Smart, a native of Stockton, was nearing the end of her freshman year at Cal Poly when she vanished on May 25, 1996, after attending an off-campus party. She was last seen near the intersection of Perimeter Road and Grand Avenue. Smart was headed to her dorm room, and Paul Flores, then a 19-year-old freshman, walked to campus dorms from the party with her.

Smart’s body was never found.

In the weeks following Smart’s disappearance, investigators report they caught Paul Flores in numerous lies.

The day after Smart and Paul Flores attended the frat party, Paul Flores told his friend Jeremy Moon that he did not know how he got the black eye he was sporting, according to court records. Paul Flores later told investigators he injured his eye while playing basketball with Moon. Moon told authorities that did not happen.

Flores told investigators he had not interacted with Smart until after he left the frat party, but multiple witnesses disputed that. In a 2001 audiotape of an undercover FBI operation, Flores admits he helped pick Smart up from the floor at the party, according to court records.

In 2004, Paul Flores allegedly told Jenifer Hudson, a woman he met at a mutual friend’s house, “That bitch dick tease. I was at a party with this bitch and all she did was lead me on. I finally had enough of her shit, so I took care of her.”

Ruben Flores also allegedly demeaned Kristin Smart, regularly referring to her as a “dirty slut,” said David Stone, a man who rented a room from Ruben Flores for 10 years.

Paul and Ruben Flores’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 2.

