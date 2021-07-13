Three SLO County residents died from COVID-19 last week

July 13, 2021

After no new COVID-19 deaths in nearly two months, three San Luis Obispo County residents died last week from the virus. One resident was in their 50s, one was in their 60s and one was in their 70s.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County rose from 1.4 to 2.0 per 100,000 residents during the past three weeks, according to California Case statistics. State averages increased from 1.8 to 3.8 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents.

“It is heartbreaking to lose valued members of our community to COVID-19, and even more painful now that we have the tools to protect each other and prevent this kind of tragic loss,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, SLO County health officer. “I extend my sincere condolences to the family, friends and loved ones who are mourning today.”

During the past seven days, SLO County reported 70 new coronavirus cases. Of those, Paso Robles leads with 16 cases, followed by San Luis Obispo and Nipomo with 10 each, Atascadero with seven and Los Osos with six.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 21,588 people in SLO County have tested positive for the virus and 264 have died. There are six SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus.

There have been 3,840,696, positive cases, and 63,902 deaths in California.

More than 34,793,868 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 623,309 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 188,485,194 cases with 4,063,079 dead.

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with Cal Coast News Top Stories.

Loading...