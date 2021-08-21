Dog killed, four people injured in crash on Highway 1 in Cayucos

August 20, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A dog died and four persons suffered injuries in a three-vehicle collision on Highway 1 in Cayucos Friday morning.

Shortly after 11 a.m., a caller reported the crash at southbound Highway 1 and Cass Avenue. The extent of the individuals’ injuries has not yet been disclosed.

Authorities temporarily closed one lane of southbound Highway 1 following the crash.

