Fire destroys two RVs in Paso Robles

August 3, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fire burned two recreational vehicles in rural Paso Robles on Monday.

Shortly after 3 p.m., a caller reported the blaze burning in the 6300 block of Vista Del Robles. Firefighters arrived and found one RV engulfed in flames and half of a second RV covered in flames, according to Cal Fire.

Additionally, the fire spread into nearby vegetation. But, firefighters managed to quickly contain the blaze.

