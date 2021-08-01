Front Page  »  

Secrets to SLO County marijuana mogul’s success, video

August 1, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County’s marijuana mogul Helios Dayspring, who dreamed of being on the cover of Forbes Magazine as the richest man in California, touts his successes in a short video he created in 2017.

Last week, prosecutors charged Dayspring with paying thousands of dollars in bribes to then-San Luis Obispo Supervisor Adam Hill for favorable votes on his cannabis business interests and for tax fraud. Dayspring agreed to plead guilty to two felony offenses, pay $3.4 million in restitution to the IRS, and cooperate in the government’s ongoing investigation.

In another video, Dayspring’s partner Mike Siegfried claims they pay their taxes and operate legitimately.


Yavnexe

The really disappointing thing about this whole thing is that the commenters on this site have known about Helios’ corruption for over 3 years and have been calling it out regularly. Take a look at the comment here by TheRealTruth in February 2019


https://calcoastnews.com/2019/02/are-slo-officials-skirting-laws-to-protect-marijuana-kingpin/comment-page-1/#comments


What needs to be done so this becomes more mainstream knowledge? Why does it seem like this won’t even make a dent in his business, that despite all the bold face corruption, he will get away with just handing off the business to his girlfriend, so he will essentially still benefit? Also seems like only a dead person will be condemned when it’s clear many more in government were involved.


Does some big youtuber need to make a youtube video exposing all this information or something? I really don’t know, but sadly we cannot count on a single other publication in the county to report on it and the rest of them seem to be fine with being perceived as incredibly shady for ignoring Helios’ corrupt dealings for years and years.


08/01/2021 1:19 pm
tidepool

The California Dream is to work hard, obey the laws of the land, pay your fair share of taxes, not exploit your vulnerable employees, not bride politicians, and not allow greed to lose your sense of right and wrong.


08/01/2021 12:55 pm
horse_soldier

We shouldn’t be the least bit surprised by the lack of ethics shown by those involved in this industry. Remember, most of these “business” people were operating illegally prior to paying a few fees to suddenly become legit.

Are we really to believe these leopards suddenly change their spots? I think NOT.


08/01/2021 12:20 pm
Yavnexe

I think saying this is industry wide works to this guys benefit. He is particularly corrupt. To say ALL people involved in this industry are as corrupt as Helios Dayspring vastly, vastly undersells how corrupt he is.


You can downvote this, but it’s true. If you make this an anti-cannabis thing instead of an anti-this particular corrupt asshole thing, you are only benefiting him to be honest.


08/01/2021 1:12 pm
JThomas

Please lock his sorry butt up and throw away the key and revoke any permits he has to operate his pot interests. Oh, please take the crooked politicians with him!


08/01/2021 10:54 am
kayaknut

It sounds like he knew the FBI was looking into him and quietly transferred his interest in his pot busineses to friends and others, all legal like I’m sure, but agree any permits he got to start these businesses should be revoked and the now new owners should be made to start their own application process.


08/01/2021 12:16 pm
Yavnexe

He literally transferred CEO to his girlfriend who he lives with and somehow will get away with it. Only answer to all the shit is a massive amount of people getting paid to be silent and sadly we’re all powerless to just watch it seems.


08/01/2021 1:20 pm
