SLO County COVID-19 hospitalizations rise, five more deaths

August 25, 2021

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County is at its highest level in seven months, as the Delta variant continues to strain the health care system.

There are now 55 SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with 16 in intensive care. During the past four days, 460 SLO County residents tested positive for the coronavirus and five residents died — one in their fifties, two in their sixties, one in their seventies and one in their nineties.

“My heart goes out to the families who must grapple with this loss, and to those whose loved ones are severely ill in our hospitals,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, SLO County health officer. “I cannot emphasize enough how important it is to get vaccinated so that you are protected from the worst outcomes of COVID-19—to protect your own health and to protect the health care capacity we all rely on.”

Of the 460 new cases, Paso Robles leads with 96 cases, followed by San Luis Obispo with 86, Atascadero with 72, Grover Beach with 32, Nipomo with 24 and Arroyo Grande with 23.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 24,622 people in SLO County have tested positive for the virus and 279 have died.

There have been 4,266,665 positive cases, and 64,248 deaths in California.

More than 38,968,925 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 648,161 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 214,018,683 cases with 4,465,683 dead.

