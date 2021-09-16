Front Page  »  

Critical race theory is coming to your child’s school

September 16, 2021

Gordon Mullin

OPINION by GORDON MULLIN

You’ve heard about Critical Race Theory (CRT) before.  It migrated out from liberal law faculties over 20 years ago and is now well established on college campuses, especially in the arts.

It’s coming to our K-12 schools and parents should be aware of its divisive and destructive nature. If you’re white, soon your fifth-grade child may come home and tell you that you are a racist, our society is corrupt and your unearned privilege, e.g. wealth, should be redistributed to people of color as reparations.

CRT holds that American society should be viewed in groups based upon skin color and this group identity supersedes all others.

It claims that Whites are racist without knowing it and racism is ‘systemic,’ meaning it is embedded into our history and our national institutions, laws and economic system and remains so today. CRT claims we started as a white racist country with slavery at its heart and despite the Civil War with over 350,000 dead union soldiers who gave their lives to end the institution and with numerous current national and state laws outlawing discrimination, we remain so today.

CRT claims proof of this is because there are today, differences, quantified by wealth, income, health and other measures, in the outcome of groups. Further, these disparate outcomes are caused, not by the actions or attitudes of each group, but the inherent racism built into our society and institutions.

All are false or distorted claims.

It’s important to note that CRT and its cousins, the Black Lives Matter movement, and now, sadly the NAACP, all buy into this notion that we should be viewed only by our skin color.

CRT regretfully has forgotten Martin Luther King’s adage, “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”

Let’s consider CRT’s claims. First, America is a racist society. My questions is: compared to other countries, where does America rank? And, why consider only racism? Is it acceptable to hate others because of their religion, sex or ethnic background but unacceptable to hate by race? If so, why?

Of course there are people in the United States who are blatantly racist. We have 330 million people living here so it is easy to find these people, especially with 24/7 news and the internet.However, to compare, do we have, on a per capita basis, more or less racists than Mexico, Nigeria, China, Syria, France? Nowhere on any related CRT website does one find this question asked nor answered.

Further, most of the world would agree that America has more freedom than almost any other country. Witness the flow of immigrants on our southern border literally risking their lives to cross into America. They don’t view the United States as racist. What they see is freedom and opportunity.

CRT also claims that the case for endemic racism in the United States rests on the disparate outcomes between races. The preeminent economist on this topic is Thomas Sowell and he reminds us that “at no time in history and nowhere on the planet have two people’s measurable outcomes been the same.”

In America, to use just one of many measurements, if we lump all households into just four groups, the U.S. Census Bureau tells us the following about median incomes (2018): Asian, $87,243; White, $65,902; Hispanic, $51,404; Black, $43,892. Is this evidence of discrimination by Whites?

First, Whites clearly have done a bad job of discrimination against Asians. Recall we threw most of the Japanese living on the west coast of America at the start of WWII in concentration camps and took away their property and made their lives a misery for decades yet their median household income was $85,007 in 2019. Indian (i.e. Asian) Americans: $135,809 also somehow escaped White prejudice. Same for the Chinese, despite legal restrictions of all sorts imposed on them till the mid 20th century- $85,424.

How about Black Americans from African countries? Ghanaian, $69,021; Nigerian, $68,658. These immigrants from Africa are typically blacker than the Blacks who have been here for 200 years and are indistinguishable from those whose ancestors came during the 1700’s. How is it that they have had a better outcome?

In short, the above are just a few examples that indicate race is not a determining factor in outcome.

The base reasons for lower outcomes of American born Blacks are three major factors: single parent families, education and crime.

Here’s one of my favorite adages. If you are born into a two-parent home, finish high school, don’t get a criminal record, get married and stay married; you are practically guaranteed to join the middle class in America, which we should acknowledge, is the upper class in most of the world.

The claim that the Blacks in America suffer under the ‘legacy’ of slavery and discrimination is one of pure speculation. If you imagine that you, as a White person, continue to discriminate against those of a different color, stop doing that. And don’t let anyone tell you that you are unable to know whether you are doing so.

Perhaps the most destructive component of CRT is the notion that Blacks have no agency, no control over their own lives. It is a distorted belief system that feeds the concept of inability to progress with one’s life unless someone else acts differently.

Parents, imagine someone telling your child that they are a failure and will remain so until someone else acts in some ill-defined different manor. Would you not intervene and tell your child they can do anything they want, become anyone they want in America?

Critical race theory is a set of beliefs; somewhat akin to a religion. It’s not based on facts but conjectures. Yet it is gaining acceptance within our society and our schools and parents must gird themselves for a fight.

It’s coming to your child’s school. Do something. Act now.


DoneDeal03

If what you say is true? Then explain to me an American Latino US Army Veteran born and raised in Southern California, 60 miles east of Los Angels, why is it that in all the different places I have lived, SLO county is the only place I have ever been told, “Go back to Mexico!” Why is it that when I applied for a job at Paso Robles Inn after graduating from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, for a job as a office manager, having worked as a front desk supervisor for Moonstone properties, that the General Manger after my interview, sent me an email stating that she decided to go with the 19 year old white girl, but would I be interested in a landscaping position? Explain your logic on that? Or how about the time(s) that I have put in a resume at a number of well known establishments were I was more then qualified! Yet, the hiring manager(s) when receiving my resume in person, asked me , “it says, you graduated from Cal Poly.” Which I replied,”yes!” Their response, “ You know we can check that!” Why if my race , skin color doesn’t matter according to your dumb white ass, why, would they question my resume?


I know a number of white friends and I asked them has any manager if told you that? Never!! CRT doesn’t exist? You can say that because your white!! Between January 1st ,2014 to July of 2015, in this county, I was pulled over 14 TIMES!! And only ticketed once!!


Yet, every single time I was asked ,” are you on parole or probation?”!followed by “ do you have any drugs or weapons?” Then they would tell me why they pulled me over. You want to know what their reason was? I looked suspicious , I looked like a suspect they were looking for? When I would ask the description of the person I apparently Looked like? I was told you don’t fit the description!!! WTF?? Why did you pull me over then? Their reply was with a hostile tone and aggressive body language ,”have you been drinking!! “


My favorite is They wanted to make sure the sports car belonged to me!


How many times have you been pulled over in an 18 month period?


A sheriff once pulled me over to tell me that this was his area of assignment now and I should be careful! I was at the stop light turning right on to old creek road!! Why the fuck did he feel he needed to inform me? apparently you can not have my skin color and drive a sports car without being a criminal!


Have you ever been treated like that?


It’s people like you, and your bias opinion of systemic racial discrimination, that continues the cycle of racist white supremacist, you are telling them it’s okay to be a racist because your white and never have to deal with systemic racial injustice and or prejudice because it’s all made up! Right!? You white supremacist racist American!! Your a real piece of I hope we cross paths!! Hopefully in a parking lot!!

so well lit parking lot!!


Nah. I won’t stoop to your level of ignorance!!


09/16/2021 11:25 am
mkaney

“Further, these disparate outcomes are caused, not by the actions or attitudes of each group, but the inherent racism built into our society and institutions.”


Literally, a racist statement…. because you’re suggesting that disparate outcomes are caused by the actions of attitudes of “each group”. Maybe if you’d said, “individuals”, you could squirm out of this one. But you are, quite literally, a racist, even if your racism is not based on hatred.


09/16/2021 10:12 am
