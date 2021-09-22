Early morning fire damages Morro Bay home

September 22, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fire caused significant damage to a two-story home in Morro Bay Wednesday morning.

At about 6:33 a.m., a caller reported a fire at a house in the 400 block of Trinidad Street near Tide Avenue, according to Cal Fire. Morro Bay firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze, with help from Cal Fire personnel.

Firefighters spent a couple hours mopping up the blaze. It is unclear if anyone suffered injuries as a result of the fire.

