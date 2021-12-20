Alleged thieves caught breaking into bulldozers on Cuesta Ridge

December 20, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies caught a man and woman after they allegedly broke into the gas cap of at least one bulldozer on the Cuesta Ridge earlier this month. [Tribune]

Early in the morning on Dec. 12, Matthew Berdyck, was camping on the peak when he noticed a man and woman acting suspiciously on TV Tower Road. They were trying to steal gas or the bulldozers, Berdyck said.

Berdyck called 911. Then at about 1:30 a.m., deputies discovered Audrey Gingg and Nicklos Saunders in a sedan near the bulldozers, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies searched the suspects’ vehicle and found methamphetamine on the floorboard. They also found several items suspected of being stolen, including backpacks, skateboards and tools.

As they continued to investigate, deputies examined a bulldozer and determined the lock attached to the gas cap had been cut and the engine compartment was open. Deputies found broken engine parts nearby.

Deputies arrested Gingg for vehicle burglary, possession of burglary tools and committing a felony while out on bail or own recognizance release. Saunders was arrested for vehicle burglary, possession of burglary tools and possession of methamphetamine.

Loading...