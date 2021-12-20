Oceano Dunes closure canceled, reopened to vehicles and camping

December 19, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

Two days after temporarily shuttering the Oceano Dunes to cars and camping, California State Parks announced Friday the park will remain open.

Because of storm activity and the Arroyo Grande Creek flowing to the ocean, on Dec. 15 the state closed the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area. The closure was based on the California Coastal Commission’s order to shutter the park when the Arroyo Grande Creek is flowing, a plan that is facing litigation from Friends of the Oceano Dunes.

In addition to the Coastal Commission’s order to prohibit crossing the Arroyo Grande Creek when any water is present, in March, the commission voted to close the Pier Avenue entrance by July 1, 2022 and to close the park’s vehicle recreation area by 2024.

Late Friday, Friends reached an agreement with State Parks to prevent the closure of the Oceano Dunes recreation area while the legal case against the California Coastal Commission winds its way through the system, unless there is at least 12 inches of water in the creek.

Friends and Parks also agreed that the Pier Avenue entrance to the park would not be closed on July 1, 2022, but would remain open while the court decides the case.

Friends of Oceano Dunes is a not-for-profit corporation expressly created to preserve camping and off-highway vehicle recreation at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area. Friends represents approximately 28,000 members and users of the Oceano Dunes.

