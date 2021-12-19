Two teens shot in Santa Maria

December 19, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

Two teens are in the hospital following a shooting in Santa Maria on Saturday night.

Shortly before 8 p.m., a caller reported a shooting at the 400 block of Chaparral Street. Officers arrived to find two 17 year olds suffering from gunshot wounds.

First responders transported the teens to Marian Regional Medical Center. Officials are not releasing the names or conditions of the victims.

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call (805) 928-3781 extension 2277.

Loading...