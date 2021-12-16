Grover Beach City Council approves affordable housing project

December 16, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

The Grover Beach City Council Monday approved an affordable housing project that will provide 52 apartments for low-income households.

The project — planned for construction on several lots located on 13 Street and Grand Avenue — consists of 24 one-bedroom, 15 two-bedroom and 14 three-bedroom apartments. In addition, the project includes a community garden, a multi-purpose room with a kitchen, a barbecue area, benches, picnic tables and a 750 square foot sports court for use by residents.

Peoples Self Help Housing and The Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo are planning for a mix of extremely low (30% of area median income), very low (less than 50% of the county median income) and low income (less than 80% of the county median income) units. The units will have a 55-year deed restriction that requires all units remain available for low-income residents.

