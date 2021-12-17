Officers arrest Santa Maria man for possession of child porn

December 17, 2021

By Josh Friedman

Santa Maria police arrested a man on Thursday for allegedly possessing child pornography.

In early December, detectives obtained information that Francisco Jonathan Colima, 29, had been contacting minors over the internet for the purpose of obtaining child pornography, police said. Then on Thursday, detectives from the Santa Maria Police Department’s Special Victims Unit served a search warrant and took Colima into custody without incident.

Officers booked Colima in Santa Barbara County Jail on charges related to possession of child pornography. Colima’s bail was set at $100,000.

Detectives say there may be additional victims in the case. Officers are asking anyone who has information about the case to contact Detective Matt Silver at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1346.

Loading...