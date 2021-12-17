Video game talk spurs investigation at Paso Robles school

December 17, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

One student overheard another talking about a gun, and not knowing the comment was referencing a video game, started an investigation this week into a possible threat to the Lewis Middle School campus in Paso Robles.

Officials conducted an investigation and determined the comment was made in reference to a video game. At no point was there a report of a threat to students or the middle school campus, the district says.

Nonetheless, the district released a statement saying it is inappropriate for students to talk about weapons at school, even if they do so in reference to video games.

“We have thoroughly followed up with all students and parents involved with this incident and emphasized that talking about weapons at school is inappropriate and contributes to an unsafe and stressful feeling at school,” the district said in the statement. “Although this comment was in reference to a video game, please make sure your child refrains from conversations regarding weapons or threats that can be misinterpreted. We applaud the student who came forward, as students are encouraged to say something when they hear or see something that could impact our school safety.”

Administrators are also on alert over a new TikTok challenge encouraging students to threaten gun violence against schools on Friday. SLO County Superintendent of Schools James Bresica said Thursday that local officials had not identified any related threats to campuses in the county. [KSBY]

“All school districts in San Luis Obispo County coordinate with local and county law enforcement and take threats very seriously,” Bresica said in a statement. “All agencies prioritize school safety, and law enforcement investigates all threats. Schools districts, charter schools, private schools and parochial schools maintain regular communications with law enforcement and practice emergency protocols for these situations. All school administrators know about the current social media postings and are extra vigilant about informing local law enforcement of any concerns.”

Previously, a TikTok challenge related to damaging or stealing school property led to cases of vandalism at several local campuses and cost Central Coast schools thousands of dollars.

Loading...