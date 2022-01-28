Arsonist suspected of setting fire at resort in Avila Beach
By KAREN VELIE
Investigators are trying to identify the person who started an arson fire at Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort & Spa in Avila Beach on Jan. 20.
Shortly after midnight, a video camera captured a car driving onto the resort with the headlights turned off, a person in the car throwing an item at the area of a pool deck shed and flames shooting up. The driver pulled away, and then turned their headlights back on as they drove off the property.
Firefighters contained the blaze by 12:32 a.m. A SLO County HAZMAT team was able to stop pool chemicals from leaking into the sewer system. Damage was limited to the pool shed area.
The investigation into the arson fire is ongoing.
