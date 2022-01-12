Officers warn about theft from cars parked at trailheads in SLO

January 12, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is warning residents not to leave valuables in vehicles parked at trailheads.

Police are advising hikers to leave their valuables at home. Not even surveillance cameras will stop thieves from stealing belongings inside vehicles parked at trailheads, police said.

“If you are parking at a trailhead, please leave all valuables at home,” officers stated in a tweet. “Yep, we are working on getting cameras at several trailheads, but cameras just mean we might get footage of someone stealing your stuff. Preventing theft is key.”

KSBY reports multiple break-ins occurred at trailheads around SLO County during the summer of 2021.

