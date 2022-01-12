SLO business owner wins fraud lawsuit against Yelp

A San Luis Obispo businessman has won a case against Yelp, the crowd-sourced site offering reviews of businesses, over charges on his credit card for advertising that he had already canceled. Yelp refused to return the money.

It is a rare civil case as Yelp, like virtually all businesses, has an arbitration clause that prevents consumers from suing in civil court. Instead, customers have to go through arbitration where a private entity judges the claims of consumer and business away from the public’s view.

When a customer signs up for services online, there is a mass of fine print that includes the arbitration clause. That clause bars them from suing in court and prevents them from filing class action suits over things like hidden fees, deceptive charges, and, in a relatively new development, sexual harassment in the workplace.

Paul Luiz owns Am Pac Repair, a diesel vehicle repair shop that, before the pandemic, primarily worked on vehicles delivering to schools and restaurants. But after COVID-19 shuttered schools and restaurants, Luiz’ customers stopped needing repairs.

In May 2020, when a Yelp salesperson called, Luiz hoped advertising on the consumer review site would help him bring in new business. It didn’t, he said. Luiz canceled the advertising. Yelp still charged him $1,780 for advertising after his cancellation.

Luiz sued in small claims court. Yelp fought back saying that its online contract forms included a mandatory arbitration clause.

But Luiz had not gone online. He purchased the advertising over the phone. A witness at Luiz’ hearing, another business owner, testified that a Yelp salesperson had also signed them up for advertising over the phone rather than through the company’s website.

Yelp required Luiz to log into its website as he tried to cancel the advertising agreement. Logging into the Yelp website meant Luiz agreed to the arbitration clause by clicking his agreement with Yelp’s terms of service. Known as click-through agreements, the button at the bottom of the fine print creates an enforceable legal contact.

But, Yelp was unable to show that Luiz had logged into its website before canceling the advertising.