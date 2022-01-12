SLO County’s COVID-19 case rates approaching all time high

January 11, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County’s reached a daily average COVID-19 case rate of 283, closing in on the record of 331 set on Jan. 12, 2021. The current number is likely higher as many residents are not reporting at home test kit results.

During the past three days, 1,121 SLO County residents officially tested positive for the virus and two died—one in their 50s and one in their 60s. San Luis Obispo leads with 344 new cases, followed by Paso Robles with 177, Atascadero with 126, Arroyo Grande with 93, Nipomo with 62 and Grover Beach with 50.

The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus also increased with 41 currently hospitalized, eight in intensive care.

Of the recent COVID-19 cases tested by the county, approximately 75% are of the Omicron variant and about 25% are of the Delta variant.

In SLO County, 36,016 people have tested positive for the virus and 375 have died.

There have been 6,259,531 positive cases, and deaths in California.

More than 63,390,876 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 863,896 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 314,124,945 cases with 5,521,406 dead.

