Front Page  »  

Morro Bay City Council adopts resolution supporting reproductive rights

January 28, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The Morro Bay City Council voted 4-1 on Tuesday to adopt a resolution supporting reproductive rights. Councilman Heller dissented arguing the resolution was politically motivated.

The council brought forth the resolution in response to a restrictive Texas law that bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy.

The Morro Bay resolution affirms the right of women under Roe v. Wade to obtain an abortion. Supporters of the resolution spoke of the need to empower and protect the constitutional rights of women. Opponents argued it is a devise issue in which the council has no oversight.


Loading...
Related:


3
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Gramelin

What a waste of time! What responsibility do they have to stick to issues actually concerning Morro Bay? Julie?? We need you on this one!

I can;t believe they actually voted on this?


Vote Up2Vote Down 
01/28/2022 12:05 pm
MBvoter

This is such a waste of our tax dollars. Taking staff time for Dawn’s political agenda. How much more of this will we have to endure during election season. I would only vote for her for Assembly to get rid of her here, unfortunately that would seem to just make things worse. Sad that the state is redistricting to include Santa Cruz, but I’m sure they will have plenty of candidates from their area.


Vote Up20Vote Down 
01/28/2022 11:20 am
Eyes Everywhere

Translation: Help councilwoman Addis as she runs for state assembly with a meaningless resolution that has zero impact on the city of Morro Bay.


Vote Up35Vote Down 
01/28/2022 11:05 am
﻿