Morro Bay City Council adopts resolution supporting reproductive rights

January 28, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The Morro Bay City Council voted 4-1 on Tuesday to adopt a resolution supporting reproductive rights. Councilman Heller dissented arguing the resolution was politically motivated.

The council brought forth the resolution in response to a restrictive Texas law that bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy.

The Morro Bay resolution affirms the right of women under Roe v. Wade to obtain an abortion. Supporters of the resolution spoke of the need to empower and protect the constitutional rights of women. Opponents argued it is a devise issue in which the council has no oversight.

