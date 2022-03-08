Front Page  »  

Cal Poly to raise student fees in an attempt to increase racial diversity

March 8, 2022

President Jeffrey Armstrong

By Ben Di Guglielmo

After months of deliberation and open forums, Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong announced on Monday that the San Luis Obispo based university would be adopting a measure to raise fees for future students. Beginning next year, tuition prices will increase by approximately $700 a year, every year until 2026.

“To avoid any misunderstanding, I want to be clear that this fee applies ONLY to students who are enrolling for the first time starting in Fall 2022,” Armstrong said in his announcement.

The increased fees will go mostly towards efforts to increase racial and socioeconomic diversity in the student population by offering more scholarships and financial aid, according to the proposal. The university wishes to see the demographics of the student body “more closely resemble the state of California.”

The proposal would allocate 60% of newly raised funds towards scholarships and financial aid, the remaining 40% would go towards funding “Cal Poly’s unique, but higher-cost polytechnic, Learn by Doing academic programs.”

“The consultation process has been a good reminder for everyone that Cal Poly can dream big dreams, can have robust discussion and debate about both ends and means for achieving those dreams, and can take bold action after due consideration,” Armstrong added.


CCWine

Cal poly is going to be only the wealthiest students who can afford to subsidize the poor ones. I’m skeptical this change will achieve the changes they want. And this isn’t going to lead to a significantly better learning experience. Is this CP trying to get in the woke bandwagon? Is this out of guilt for the black face and other dumb incidents? Just like how the govt tries to break down how it spends your money, I would like to see CP disclose where it’s fees go so people can decide it’s overpriced.


03/08/2022 7:01 pm
LeroyMoo

Blatant racial bias by imposing monetary offset penalties. When did voters or state politicians pass bills that allow or promote Colleges charging their students to social engineer racial quotas?


03/08/2022 4:29 pm
