Fire destroys two cars at tow yard in San Luis Obispo

March 8, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A fire at a tow yard in San Luis Obispo destroyed two vehicles late Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 11 a.m., construction workers in the area reported the fire at Martin’s Towing on Woodbridge Street. Firefighters arrived at the business to find two vehicles completely engulfed in flames.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire preventing it from spreading to other nearby vehicles and structures.

The owner of Martin’s Towing was on his lunch break when firefighters arrived at the scene.

SLO Fire Department personnel are investigating the cause of the fire.

