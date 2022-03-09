Fire destroys two cars at tow yard in San Luis Obispo
March 8, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
A fire at a tow yard in San Luis Obispo destroyed two vehicles late Tuesday morning.
Shortly after 11 a.m., construction workers in the area reported the fire at Martin’s Towing on Woodbridge Street. Firefighters arrived at the business to find two vehicles completely engulfed in flames.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire preventing it from spreading to other nearby vehicles and structures.
The owner of Martin’s Towing was on his lunch break when firefighters arrived at the scene.
SLO Fire Department personnel are investigating the cause of the fire.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines