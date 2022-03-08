Man shot in gas station in Santa Maria

March 8, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

One man was wounded during an early morning shooting inside a gas station in Santa Maria on Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 7 a.m., a caller reported a shooting at the Shell gas station at 1502 N. Broadway. Officers arrived to find one man suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders transported the man to Marian Regional Medical Center where he underwent surgery. Further information about the shooting is not currently available.

Santa Maria police detectives are investigating the shooting, the 23rd this year in the city. Officers are asking anyone with information about today’s shooting to call (805) 928-3781, ext. 2164.

Loading...