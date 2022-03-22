Front Page  »  

Santa Maria teen shot in the temple in alleged TikTok stunt

March 22, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

As part of an apparent TikTok stunt on Friday, a teenager allegedly shot a Santa Maria student about seven times with a pellet gun, including once in the temple. [KSBY]

The student was walking outside Righetti High School and about to cross the street. A car with three teenagers inside stopped at the light and pulled out what appeared to be an airsoft gun, the student’s mother, Hannah Luke, said.

One of the teenagers pointed the gun at her son and fired, Luke said. Her son was hit about seven times, including once in the temple. He also witnessed the suspects shooting at other kids, Luke said.

The teenagers appeared to circle around the Righetti High campus twice.

Friday’s incident is part of a new TikTok challenge that involves shooting at people with airsoft, pellet or other toy guns, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Commander Erik Raney said a similar incident recently occurred in Lompoc, where a juvenile suffered a laceration that required stitches.


aft50s

This kind of stunt is gonna get a law abiding citizen in trouble for reacting to a gun being pointed at them and the person pointing it is going to be dead.


03/22/2022 3:25 pm
MrYan

TikTok, should be banned outright. It is a tool of the Chinese Government that simultaneously promotes bad societal behavior while culling response data into their AI human prediction models.


Kids think TikTok is in their brain with the way it serves up irresistible content of interest just as they “think” it. When in fact, they are being modeled, by AI. Served JIT with insipid prompts. Content that is violent, drug related, sexual in nature streams non stop into our kids devices. It isn’t organic, nor driven by benign “interests”; it is purposeful.


Each one of these challenges, good or bad, represents a behavioral response test. We are being probed and tested, and they are learning. Learning how to divide, how to illicit deviant behavior, how to manipulate.

Why would they fire a shot if they can make you think what they want? Wars are won and lost on public sentiment are they not? We are being softened up and we are unaware.


In China, they ensure their youth are fed content to promote the State’s interests. They are manipulated and analyzed just the same. But they use their tool reinforce and strengthen their society, as they see fit. Chinese youth are not prompted to do drugs, to violence, or anything close to what we see our youth exposed to everyday. Maybe it is time to start to wonder. Why?


Censorship limits information–sometimes legitimate information– and should be guarded against. But the other side of that Censorship coin is unbridled manipulation without limit. In the extreme both are bad. We only seem to focus on the one, and not the other though. We do so to our detriment.


03/22/2022 2:02 pm
Hazmateer

A pellet rifle is not a toy; not in any way. Airsoft or paintball I’ll agree is a toy, but never a pellet gun.


03/22/2022 1:33 pm
Zoiebowie

Crimes are now being called stunts. Good luck out there.


03/22/2022 12:53 pm
﻿