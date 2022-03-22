Santa Maria teen shot in the temple in alleged TikTok stunt

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

As part of an apparent TikTok stunt on Friday, a teenager allegedly shot a Santa Maria student about seven times with a pellet gun, including once in the temple. [KSBY]

The student was walking outside Righetti High School and about to cross the street. A car with three teenagers inside stopped at the light and pulled out what appeared to be an airsoft gun, the student’s mother, Hannah Luke, said.

One of the teenagers pointed the gun at her son and fired, Luke said. Her son was hit about seven times, including once in the temple. He also witnessed the suspects shooting at other kids, Luke said.

The teenagers appeared to circle around the Righetti High campus twice.

Friday’s incident is part of a new TikTok challenge that involves shooting at people with airsoft, pellet or other toy guns, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Commander Erik Raney said a similar incident recently occurred in Lompoc, where a juvenile suffered a laceration that required stitches.

