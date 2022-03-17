Oceano teen suffers major injuries in Arroyo Grande crash

March 17, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

An Oceano teen is in the hospital with major injuries after the car she was riding in crashed in Arroyo Grande on Tuesday, according to the CHP.

Shortly before 5 p.m., 18-year-old Hector Resendiztabares of Oceano was driving westbound on Noyes Road near Sunray Place when he drove his 2003 Nissan off the right side of the road and up a dirt embankment. The Nissan crashed into two metal and wood road signs and a tree.

Resendiztabares was uninjured in the crash.

First responders found his 16-year-old passenger unconscious and unresponsive at the scene. She was transported to Sierra Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo for treatment.

Officer do not believe drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

