SLO County reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths

March 16, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, and a decrease in new cases from a daily average of 46 on March 9 to 27 on March 16.

Those who recently succumbed to the virus range in age from their 40s to their 90s. The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus has also dropped, with nine currently hospitalized, two in intensive care.

During the past seven days, 147 SLO County residents officially tested positive for the virus. Paso Robles leads with 47 new cases, followed by Atascadero with 41, Arroyo Grande with 28 and California Men’s Colony with 11.

In SLO County, 52,875 people have tested positive for the virus and 480 have died.

There have been 9,047,014 positive cases, and 87,842 deaths in California.

More than 81,266,793 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 993,646 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 463,146,560 cases with 6,078,711 dead.

