Appellate court rejects Friends of Oceano Dunes petition

April 30, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The Second Appellate Court of Appeal this week denied an emergency petition seeking a writ to prohibit California State Parks from installing additional fencing and vegetation for dust control at the Oceano Dunes Vehicle Recreation Park.

SLO Superior Court Judge Tana Coates, on April 11, reversed her own temporary restraining order against the installation of new dust control measures at the dunes. A reversal endorsed by the court of appeal.

Coates noted the importance of protecting people who live several miles away on the mesa from dust blowing from the dunes.

State Parks is currently working to install fencing and vegetation for dust control on 130 acres of dunes.

Regardless, Coates’ February order relied on the likelihood that Friends would prevail in their lawsuit that questions the California Coastal Commission’s authority over the Oceano Dunes State Vehicle Recreation Area. The case continues to wind through the system.

