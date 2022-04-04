Paso Robles man suffers major injuries in crash near Lake Nacimiento

April 4, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A Paso Robles man crashed his car while allegedly driving under the influence near Lake Nacimiento on Sunday, resulting in him being airlifted to the hospital. [Tribune]

Bryan Curtis Ketron, 41, was driving a Dodge Charger westbound on Nacimiento Lake Drive at about 4 p.m. Ketron lost control of the vehicle while speeding, according to the CHP.

The Charger veered off the road and into an embankment. The car flipped multiple times before coming to a stop.

Ketron suffered major injuries in the crash.

Responders airlifted Ketron to Fresno Community Hospital. At the hospital, officers placed Ketron under arrest for driving under the influence.

